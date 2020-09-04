The City of Yellowknife is consulting on a new aquatic centre and is looking for the input of residents.

The City notes that in the coming weeks, information will be shared on their website and during public engagement sessions that will explore this project in detail. Public engagement sessions will take place in accordance with all Public Health Orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer.

The information provided will enable residents to make informed decisions when completing the forthcoming Aquatic Centre Survey, which will be made available later this month.

The survey will primarily explore moving forward with this project with a 25-metre or 52-metre lap pool. The survey also looks to understand the additional spaces and aquatic centre amenities that Yellowknifers would most like to see.

The City says that staff and the Taylor Architecture Group have worked diligently to finalize a consultation strategy that will ensure the public is provided with the critical information needed to make an informed decision on the project, in a format that follows all Public Health Orders and advice.

Details on engagement sessions and subsequent survey will be released later in early September. ­Following the conclusion of the public engagement sessions and survey, TAG will present to Council and a decision will be made on how to proceed with this project.

To learn about the project and stay up to date with the latest developments, head over to their website.