Fort Smith RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Shamus Martin, from Fort Smith.

Martin was last seen in Fort Smith on September 7th, in his residence. Fort Smith RCMP believe that he could be in Fort Smith or Behchoko.

Shamus Martin has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” (191 cm) and weighs approximately 160 lbs. (73 kg).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamus Martin is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.