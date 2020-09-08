On September 3rd, Aklavik RCMP arrested Scott Alexander Kaglik, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Earlier, in August, Kaglik breached his release conditions.

Following a complaint, the NT RCMP began an investigation on August 8th, with assistance from the Inuvik RCMP, NT RCMP Police Dog Services, the Aklavik RCMP and the Inuvik General Investigation Section.

When Kaglik was not located, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Territorial Court of the NWT on August 10th. Kaglik was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Kaglik was taken into custody without incident by members of the Aklavik RCMP. Kaglik was remanded into custody and is to appear in Yellowknife Territorial Court on September 9th.

The NT RCMP thank the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Aklavik RCMP at 978-1111.