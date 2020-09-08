Search and Rescue in NWT

Fort McPherson RCMP is leading a Search and Rescue operation to locate 70-year-old Paul Koe.

Paul Koe was reported missing to Fort McPherson RCMP at approximately 2:20 p.m., on Monday, September 7th.

A Search and Rescue operation has been launched, with support from other NT RCMP units and community members.

More information to come when available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Koe is asked to call Fort McPherson RCMP at 952-1111.