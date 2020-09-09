Update: On Monday, September 7th, Fort McPherson RCMP received a report of a missing 70-year-old man. RCMP members immediately started an investigation and a search and rescue operation was launched on the evening of September 7th.

Early on Tuesday, September 8th, the search and rescue operation was continued with assistance from local Search and Rescue, NT RCMP Police Dog Services and local community members. An area, approximately 50 km north on the Peel River, was searched throughout the day.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 8th, one of the search teams located a deceased person in the area of Dry River and Peel Channel.

Fort McPherson RCMP confirms that the decedent is Paul Koe, from Fort McPherson.

Fort McPherson RCMP is assisting the NWT Coroner Service in a Coroners Act investigation. At this time, although a post mortem examination has not been completed, investigators do not suspect any criminality is involved.