Update: The Yellowknife RCMP would like to advise that the missing 26-year-old man has been located.

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate missing 26-year-old Kaushik Varada.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., on Monday, September 7th, Yellowknife RCMP received a report regarding Kaushik Varada being missing which led to them starting an investigation.

Varada was last seen in the area of Niven on Monday, September 7th. He is described as 5’ 7” (174 cm), 58 kg (128 lbs), with short black hair and wearing glasses. When last seen, he was wearing a brown jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaushik Varada is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.