The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was located deceased inside a residence in Hay River.

At approximately 10:49 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9th, Hay River RCMP responded to a call for service. RCMP attended a residence in Hay River and discovered an 18-year-old woman, deceased.

Further investigation has resulted in Hay River RCMP arresting a suspect. The suspect is currently in custody and facing charges.

The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit, NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services remain on scene of this suspicious death that is being treated as a homicide.

The NWT Coroner Service is assisting the RCMP in this investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the RCMP are not looking for other suspects, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.