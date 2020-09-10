News$20 million in funding given to NWT airlines SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Thursday, Sep. 10th, 2020 One of Air Tindi's medevacs planes. Keven Dow photo.The GNWT announced today that it will allocate $20.145 million to support the NWT’s Aviation Sector to continue essential air services during the COVID-19 pandemic.This funding is part of the $75 million funding program announced by the Government of Canada to support essential air services to remote communities between July 1st and December 31st.Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek notes that the funding demonstrates the shared commitment of the GNWT and the Government of Canada to the residents, businesses and communities of the NWT.“It is essential that we ensure that all Canadians, including those in our most remote communities, continue to have access to essential goods and services throughout the pandemic.Transport Canada will provide $17.124 in new funding; while the GNWT will provide $3.021 million. The $20,145,000 in allocated funding goes as follows:Fixed Wing Operators:Adlair Aviation – $82,000Air Tindi – $1,753,000Aklak Air – $1,587,000Ahmic Air – $79,000Buffalo Airways – $740,000Canadian North – $9,300,000Hoarfrost River Huskies – $42,000Landa Aviation – $158,000Northwestern Air Lease – $580,000North-Wright Airways – $611,000Simpson Air – $45,000South Nahanni Airways – $272,000Summit Air – $1,765,000Rotary Wing Operators:Acasta Heliflight – $1,329,000Dehcho Helicopters – $111,000Denendeh Helicopters – $240,000Great Slave Helicopters – $1,191,000Gwich’in Helicopters – $61,000K’ahsho Got’ine Helicopters – $87,000Sahtu Helicopters – $112,000The GNWT previously announced the allocation of $8.7-million in funding to support five NWT passenger-based airlines in May. Tags: GNWT