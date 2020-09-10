The GNWT announced today that it will allocate $20.145 million to support the NWT’s Aviation Sector to continue essential air services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding is part of the $75 million funding program announced by the Government of Canada to support essential air services to remote communities between July 1st and December 31st.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek notes that the funding demonstrates the shared commitment of the GNWT and the Government of Canada to the residents, businesses and communities of the NWT.

“It is essential that we ensure that all Canadians, including those in our most remote communities, continue to have access to essential goods and services throughout the pandemic.

Transport Canada will provide $17.124 in new funding; while the GNWT will provide $3.021 million. The $20,145,000 in allocated funding goes as follows:

Fixed Wing Operators:

Adlair Aviation – $82,000

Air Tindi – $1,753,000

Aklak Air – $1,587,000

Ahmic Air – $79,000

Buffalo Airways – $740,000

Canadian North – $9,300,000

Hoarfrost River Huskies – $42,000

Landa Aviation – $158,000

Northwestern Air Lease – $580,000

North-Wright Airways – $611,000

Simpson Air – $45,000

South Nahanni Airways – $272,000

Summit Air – $1,765,000

Rotary Wing Operators:

Acasta Heliflight – $1,329,000

Dehcho Helicopters – $111,000

Denendeh Helicopters – $240,000

Great Slave Helicopters – $1,191,000

Gwich’in Helicopters – $61,000

K’ahsho Got’ine Helicopters – $87,000

Sahtu Helicopters – $112,000

The GNWT previously announced the allocation of $8.7-million in funding to support five NWT passenger-based airlines in May.