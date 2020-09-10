The GNWT announced today that it will allocate $20.145 million to support the NWT’s Aviation Sector to continue essential air services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding is part of the $75 million funding program announced by the Government of Canada to support essential air services to remote communities between July 1st and December 31st.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek notes that the funding demonstrates the shared commitment of the GNWT and the Government of Canada to the residents, businesses and communities of the NWT.

“It is essential that we ensure that all Canadians, including those in our most remote communities, continue to have access to essential goods and services throughout the pandemic.

Transport Canada will provide $17.124 in new funding; while the GNWT will provide $3.021 million. The $20,145,000 in allocated funding goes as follows:

Fixed Wing Operators:

  • Adlair Aviation – $82,000
  • Air Tindi – $1,753,000
  • Aklak Air – $1,587,000
  • Ahmic Air – $79,000
  • Buffalo Airways – $740,000
  • Canadian North – $9,300,000
  • Hoarfrost River Huskies – $42,000
  • Landa Aviation – $158,000
  • Northwestern Air Lease – $580,000
  • North-Wright Airways – $611,000
  • Simpson Air – $45,000
  • South Nahanni Airways – $272,000
  • Summit Air – $1,765,000

Rotary Wing Operators:

  • Acasta Heliflight – $1,329,000
  • Dehcho Helicopters – $111,000
  • Denendeh Helicopters – $240,000
  • Great Slave Helicopters – $1,191,000
  • Gwich’in Helicopters – $61,000
  • K’ahsho Got’ine Helicopters – $87,000
  • Sahtu Helicopters – $112,000

The GNWT previously announced the allocation of $8.7-million in funding to support five NWT passenger-based airlines in May.