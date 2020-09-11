The YWCA NWT Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay as the Executive Director of the organization as of September 10th.

Dumbuya-Sesay most recently served as Director of Child & Youth Services for YWCA NWT. She has a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Yukon College and a Masters of Social Work degree with a specialization in International and Community Development from the University of Calgary.

Sarah Arngna’naaq, YWCA NWT President, notes that Hawa is passionate about helping women and children thrive and understands the structural barriers northern women and families are facing.

“She will continue to advocate for gender equity and we think she’ll bring a great perspective to the way we serve our communities.”

Dumbuya-Sesay came with her family to Canada at the age of 16 as a refugee fleeing civil war in Sierra Leone. The background she brings to the role includes working with women who have experienced family violence, child protection and youth programs, maternal mortality reduction programming, project and financial management, crisis intervention and more.

Dumbuya-Sesay says that she’s really looking forward to this new challenge and working with the YWCA is the perfect opportunity to make a positive difference.

“I am thankful for the team we have here and know we’ll support each other to move this work forward.”

Dumbuya-Sesay will take over the position from long-time Executive Director, Lyda Fuller, who will retire in November.