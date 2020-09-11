The City of Yellowknife have announced that public engagement sessions on a new aquatic centre will take place later this month. Residents are encouraged to learn about the project, its history, and the next steps by attending one of the engagement sessions.

The information provided will enable residents to make informed decisions when providing feedback and completing the aquatic centre survey, which will be available from September 21st to October 7th.

Public engagement sessions will explore the project in detail, looking at the need for a new aquatic centre, the pre-design plan, and possibilities available moving forward. Public engagement sessions will take place in accordance with all Public Health Orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer.

The three public engagement sessions will take place:

Monday, September 21st | 7 – 9 p.m. | Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena,

Tuesday, September 22nd | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena,

Wednesday, September 23rd | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Somba K’e Civic Plaza.

The survey will primarily explore the options of moving forward with this project with a 25-metre or 52-metre lap pool. The survey will also look to understand the additional spaces and aquatic centre amenities that Yellowknifers would most like to see.

Following the conclusion of the public engagement sessions and survey, Taylor Architecture Group will present to Council and a decision will be made on how to proceed with this project.

To stay up to date with the latest developments around the aquatic centre consultation, as well as where to view the survey, visit www.yellowknife.ca/AquaticCentre.