The organizers of the Dead North Film Festival have decided to give the festival a rest for the foreseeable future, potentially beyond 2021.

According to a Facebook post by the organizers, they were considering postponing the 2021 event even before the pandemic occurred.

“The 2021 festival would have dramatically changed this year anyways due to COVID-19 restrictions and was no doubt going to negatively impact Dead North. The reality is that our decision to put it to bed has been on our minds for a long time.”

It is still unclear what this means for Dead North going forwards however the organizers said that the festival is not dead, just merely resting for a while.

“We are tired. It’s time for us to take a break, catch our breath and refocus our energy, biding time until an inevitable, terrible, and triumphant return.”

The Dead North Film Festival is the world’s only circumpolar genre film challenge and open to all filmmakers living North of 60. Approximately 220 films have been created for Dead North since its inception in 2012.

The post continued saying the films traveled far and wide, and together, northerners showed the world that Northern genre filmmaking is a force to be reckoned with.

“This festival changed so many lives for the better all across the North, and it certainly changed ours. We are deeply proud of our Dead North community.”