A cougar sighting was reported on the Ingraham Trail on Sunday, September 13th, at 1 p.m. according to a Facebook post by ENR.

The animal was seen crossing the highway at kilometer 49, between the Cameron Falls trailhead and Reid Lake campground.

ENR mentions that Cougar sightings are rare in the North Slave region, but not unheard of.

“If you are walking, hiking or camping in this area, please be alert and aware of your surroundings. Stay in a group and keep your children nearby. If you are hiking with a dog, make sure it is on a leash. “

Cougars are secretive and rarely seen, but can be aggressive and unpredictable if they encounter people.

ENR encourages residents that if they do encounter a cougar, to stay calm and keep the cougar in view.

“Maintain eye contact and back away slowly. Do not turn your back on the cougar and do not run. Speak loudly and firmly. Raise your arms or use a stick to make yourself look bigger. If you are attacked by a cougar – fight back.”

They advise that once the cougar has moved away or you are back in your vehicle, to call ENR as soon as possible to report the sighting.

To report a wildlife emergency to the ENR North Slave Regional Office, call 1-867-873-7181.