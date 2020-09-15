The family of Matthew Tremblett is inviting residents to to attend a vehicle procession for Matthew taking place Tuesday September 15th. Everyone attending is asked to meet at McKenna Funeral Home for 1:45 p.m. and proceed to the Airport prior to his departure.

Tremblett passed away on the night of September 11th while surrounded by his loved ones both near and far according to a facebook post made by the Brain Tumour Walk Yellowknife. Tremblett and his wife Aven are the founding members and driving force behind Yellowknife’s Brain Tumour walk.

The post reads “We would not have a walk in Yellowknife were it not for Matt and Aven and their dedication to supporting the Brain Tumour community. Matthew was loved by all who knew him. He was never afraid to love life and those around him. His smile, laugh and hugs will be missed by so many. Friends have created a public GoFundMe to support Aven and her boys as they navigate the coming days, weeks and months.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Tremblett by Brittany Goulding with a over the weekend with a goal of raising $5000 for the family.

Goulding set up the fundraiser in “hopes that we can all come together like we have before in supporting him and his family. Though the main purpose of this account is to purchase some things for the household, should we exceed our goal the remaining balance will go towards bills and other financial expenses to lessen the stress and worries for his family.”

The go fund me has currently shattered its goal and is currently sitting at $13,260 raised in just over 3 days.

A message was made on September 12th on the page saying “Aven is so overwhelmed with all of the donations, she cannot say her thanks enough. She can feel the support from each and every one of you and though her heart is hurting, its happy knowing how much of an impact her husband has left on this earth.”

The message concluded saying “He was the absolute light of our lives, the best husband, father, brother, son, cousin, nephew and the most amazing best friend to so many.”