NWT MP Michael McLeod announced an investment of $433,747 for 23 projects that will support seniors’ needs. These projects were successful through the most recent call for proposals of the New Horizons for Seniors Program , community-based stream.

Organizations can now use their funding to provide immediate and essential support for seniors impacted by COVID-19. AVENS – A Community for Seniors, received $25,000 for their project.

McLeod notes that the successful Growing Green with Seniors project with the help of the NHSP has enabled AVENS to design build a new commercial greenhouse for our seniors’ campus.

“Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors across the NWT from Tuktoyaktuk to Fort Smith to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality.”

Daryl Dolynny, Chief Executive Officer, AVENS notes that finding solutions for food security, dealing with social isolation and encouraging social inclusion were the hallmarks of this project’s success, thus fulfilling our vision of a safe and caring community for life.

“The funds were used to lead workshops on composting and gardening with other seniors to promote social inclusion, healthy aging, and volunteering/mentoring with others.”

Other recipients who got their projects approved are:

Ayoni Keh Land Corporation who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will lead activities such as preparing traditional food and spreading knowledge on elder abuse in order to promote mentorship.

Chief Julius School who received $17,750. Seniors involved with the organization will mentor youth and share traditional knowledge through activities such as cooking, sewing and on the land activities to promote seniors’ mentorship.

City of Yellowknife who received $14,402. Seniors involved in the organization will be trained to lead aquafit classes to their peers to promote inclusion, volunteerism and an active lifestyles.

Dene Nation- Yellowknife who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in the Dene National Assembly in order to engage seniors in the community through the mentoring of others.

Enterprise Senior Society who received $17,500. Seniors involved with the organization will host social events such as celebrations, games, and movies.

Family Support Centre who received $21,866. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in elder abuse workshops and translate information from English into other languages in order to expand awareness of elder abuse.

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation who received 14,000. Seniors involved with the organization will lead traditional arts and crafts, dancing and music sessions with Inuvik youth to engage them with their culture and keep traditions alive.

Inuvik Native Band who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will share their stories, pictures and videos to create an online scrapbook and blog and also attend the 2020 National Elders Gathering.

K’asho Got’ine Housing Society who received $24,000. Seniors involved with the organization will develop on-the-land healing programs and participate in meal-time mentoring to promote seniors’ mentorship of others.

Kátl’odeeche Ohn Dah’ who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in weekly activity nights with youth, such as basket-weaving and making bannock, in order to promote their social participation.

La Fédération franco-ténoise who received $17,250. Les aînés de l’organisation participeront dans une journée de consultation et réflexion communautaire afin de créer un atelier sur le thème de vieillir en santé.

N.W.T. Community Services Corporation who received $11,580. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in exercise classes twice a week and use internet access to promote healthy aging and stay connected with their loved ones, respectively.

Pehdzeh Ki First Nation who received $7,066. Seniors involved with the organization will teach youth about traditional values and create a safe space to mingle with other seniors to increase social participation among seniors.

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in cultural programs, such as games nights, sewing programs, medicinal plant picking and an elder abuse workshop, with local youth.

Tetlit Gwich’in Council who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will develop and participate in a roundtable discussions in order to promote seniors’ mentorship of others.

Tlicho Leagia Ts’iili Ko who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization along with facilitators, translators and medical personnel will hold information sessions to help Elders understand current medical practices and diseases.

Tuktoyaktuk Elders Committee who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will participate in six traditional activities, such as whale hunting and fiddle/guitar lessons, to promote seniors’ mentorship of others.

Uncle Gabe’s Friendship Centre who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will lead and participate in weekly sewing circles where they will speak in Cree to promote language revitalization and make goods that may later be sold.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation who received $25,000. Seniors involved with the organization will mentor community members who will learn the responsibilities of being an Elder and participate in the 2020 Community Gathering to promote mentorship.

Fort Providence Hand Game Committee who received $5,000. Seniors involved with the organization will attend a tournament to mentor youth in Hand Game rules and drumming as well as encourage the youth to speak in the Dene language of South Slavey.

Incorporated Hamlet of Tulita who received $3,333. Seniors involved with the organization will hire a computer technician and an Elder support person to interview elders and develop a dictionary that will be translated electronically to support language classes and tourism.

Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities who received $5,000. The organization will purchase a laptop, desktop and tablets for seniors to learn about identity theft, social media and communications tools to stay connected with family.

Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding and, as of 2018, small grants of up to $5,000 are available to organizations that have not received funding within the last five years.