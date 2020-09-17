Update: Fort Smith RCMP is advising that the 14-year-old youth who was reported missing yesterday has been located.

Fort Smith RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Shamus Martin, from Fort Smith. This is the third time since September 8th that Martin has gone missing.

Martin was last seen in Fort Smith the evening of September 15th, near Poppy Crescent. He was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, a white hat and black jacket.

Shamus Martin has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” (191 cm) and weighs approximately 160 lbs. (73 kg).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamus Martin is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.