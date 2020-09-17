The GNWT has announced new and enhanced programs to support harvesters and families going out on the land this fall. The programs will also help facilitate the exchange of land-based knowledge and provide training for the next generation of hunters and trappers.

The GNWT notes that country foods are of critical cultural and social importance to NWT residents, and are an important part of overall well being.

“Harvesting food from the land can help offset the high cost of living by decreasing reliance on store-bought foods, which have significant cost implications for residents, particularly in remote communities.”

Three new programs will offer a total of $330,000 in funding to support harvesters and the traditional economy in 2020-2021. These include:

funding to assist families in need to go out on the land,

a regional harvesting, training and mentorship funding program,

a pilot program for trapper mentorship.

Shane Thompson, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources states that supporting land-based skills and knowledge in NWT communities is an important part of a prosperous, diverse and sustainable traditional economy, and helps ensure access to safe and quality country foods.

“In the NWT, life is tied to the land. It is my hope that this funding will help offset some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our communities this year, while helping to build resiliency and self-reliance into the future.”

These new funding programs will begin accepting applications mid-October. Details and application deadlines will be announced in the coming weeks.