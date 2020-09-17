The Department of Education, Culture and Employment is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Early Childhood Development scholarships.

The scholarships valued at $5000 each will be awarded to eligible NWT students attending accredited post-secondary institutions to complete Diploma or Degree programs with a direct focus in Early Learning and Child Care/Early Childhood Development studies during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The GNWT note that they are committed to increasing the number of qualified early childhood development professionals in licensed child care facilities in the NWT.

Applications for the scholarships are due September 30th. Interested students can apply by completing the application. Further details on eligibility and submission can be found on the application.