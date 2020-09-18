Richard Storrie, Diavik President and Chief Operating Officer and Georgina Veldhorst - Chief Operating Officer, Stanton Territorial Hospital, with the cheque. Photo from Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto has donated $38,000 to the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation in Yellowknife for the purchase of eight smart infusion pumps, as part of its efforts to support local communities in their fight against COVID-19.

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers controlled amounts of fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient’s body, particularly infants and children.

Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation Board Chair, Sandra MacKenzie notes that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need to purchase state of the art equipment to help NWT health professionals deliver high quality care at the Stanton Territorial Hospital.

“The effects of COVID-19 heighten the need for smart infusion pumps since many COVID-19 hospitalized patients will require antibiotics, pain relievers, muscle relaxants and other infused medications as part of their treatment. This donation from Rio Tinto will make a real difference for patients from across the North when they need it most.”

She continues that access to these devices will support COVID-19 preparedness planning and allow the continued delivery of care following best practices.

Georgina Veldhorst, Chief Operating Officer of Stanton Territorial Hospital mentions that these pumps will be useful immediately and in the longer term for a broad spectrum of care delivered at Stanton.

“The infusion pumps will continue to be used after COVID-19, helping to support high quality care in the Northwest Territories for years to come.”

With this donation, Rio Tinto and Diavik Diamond Mine have contributed over $250,000 to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and have achieved the Foundation’s lifetime donor recognition level.