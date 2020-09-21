NWT MP Michael McLeod announced that $14,555,000 in federal funding will be flowing to the NWT as part of the Safe Restart Agreement. According to McLeod, this funding will help safely restart the NWT economy and provide additional support to residents as they continue to deal with the impacts of the global pandemic.

The Safe Restart Agreement will support measures to increase testing and contact tracing to protect Canadians from future waves of the virus and will help support the capacity of NWT health care systems, including through services for people facing mental health challenges.

It will also provide municipalities with funding so they can quickly deliver essential services that Canadians rely on every day and secure a reliable source of personal protective equipment for essential workers.

The Agreement will also provide direct support to Canadian workers, including safe child care to help parents returning to work. It will also provide income support for people without paid sick leave, and takes steps to protect the most vulnerable, like Canada’s seniors.

McLeod notes this agreement for funding with the GNWT addresses many of their priorities and will help with essential public health services, acquiring personal protective equipment and provide support for the increased demands on the NWT health care system, especially for vulnerable populations.

“As we continue to deal with the health and economic challenges of the pandemic here in our Territory and across Canada, the government will continue to invest in Canadians. Together, we will build a more resilient Canada – one that is healthier and safer, cleaner and more competitive, and fairer and more inclusive for everyone.”