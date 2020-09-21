The winners for the #ShopNWT Shop Local Campaign have been announced. The campaign, which went from August 14th to September 14th featured a winner from each community (Fort Smith; Hay River; Fort Simpson; Yellowknife; Norman Wells; Inuvik) who will be awarded $1,000 each in local gift cards.

The highlight of the campaign is a passport program at participating businesses. For every $25 spent at a participating business, a stamp is added to the passport. It becomes an entry to a contest once the passport is full with $500 in purchases.

The winners, who were announced on September 18th are:

Dianna Korol – Thebacha Chamber

Evellyn Coleman – Hay River Chamber

George Skippings – Yellowknife Chamber

Cody Dejarlais – Norman Wells Chamber

Barb Lennie – Inuvik Chamber

The Fort Simpson winner has yet to be announced.