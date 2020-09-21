Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife NewsWinners for #ShopNWT Shop Local Campaign announced SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Monday, Sep. 21st, 2020 Photo from NWT ChamberThe winners for the #ShopNWT Shop Local Campaign have been announced. The campaign, which went from August 14th to September 14th featured a winner from each community (Fort Smith; Hay River; Fort Simpson; Yellowknife; Norman Wells; Inuvik) who will be awarded $1,000 each in local gift cards.The highlight of the campaign is a passport program at participating businesses. For every $25 spent at a participating business, a stamp is added to the passport. It becomes an entry to a contest once the passport is full with $500 in purchases.The winners, who were announced on September 18th are:Dianna Korol – Thebacha ChamberEvellyn Coleman – Hay River ChamberGeorge Skippings – Yellowknife ChamberCody Dejarlais – Norman Wells ChamberBarb Lennie – Inuvik ChamberThe Fort Simpson winner has yet to be announced. Tags: #shopnwtnwt chamber