On September 18th, the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section executed a search warrant and seized prescription pills and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the GIS obtained the search warrant for two units at the same address, a commercial accommodation business on 50 Street, near 51 Avenue.

With assistance from NT RCMP Police Dog Services and Yellowknife Detachment members, the GIS executed the search warrant and seized prescription pills and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two women were arrested, and later released. The investigation is ongoing.

No member of the public or police were injured during the execution of the search warrant.

“The General Investigative Section would like to remind people to be cautious with their prescription medication”, states Sergeant Curtis Kuchta, in charge of Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section. “Always keep them in a secure place, away from reach.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.