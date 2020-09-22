NWT MP Michael McLeod announced over $8 million for eight community-led clean energy projects in the NWT that will support communities to build a cleaner future by reducing their reliance on diesel fuel for heat and power while creating jobs.

McLeod stated that the North is feeling the effects of a changing climate more than anywhere else in Canada.

“These community-led projects will support new local economic opportunities while advancing Indigenous participation in a clean energy future.”

$184,000 went to the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation to promote energy literacy in the community, renew Inuvialuit dialect and culture, and promote cross-generational learning between Elders and youth on traditional practices, language and sustainability.

Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation notes that making language resources available on current issues is essential for ensuring Inuvialuktun continues to revitalize and evolve as a working language.

“That is why we have been working with Inuvialuit language experts to develop resources that are culturally relevant, timely and accessible to all age groups and communities across our entire region. Our latest publication, Siqiniqmin Aullan, will allow entry to basic concepts and support engagement in discussions that are fundamentally important to our collective future as Inuvialuit.”

$797,000 went to the Arctic Energy Alliance to build community capacity and energy literacy to support and direct their local Community Energy Planning process;

Mark Heyck, Executive Director, Arctic Energy Alliance notes that community energy planning is an important step for northern communities to determine for themselves how they use energy and how they can move toward cleaner sources of energy that save northerners money and help to fight climate change.

“The Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program is allowing that to happen and is building local capacity and leadership in NWT communities.”

$1.7 million went to the Town of Inuvik to install a biomass heating system to replace the diesel boilers that are currently used for heat and provide freeze protection for the municipal water reservoir;

Natasha Kulikowski, Mayor, Town of Inuvik notes that this significant contribution of 1.7 million dollars will allow for the installation of a biomass heating system to replace the diesel boilers at the water reservoir.

“This aligns with our Community Energy Plan and signifies another important step that will strengthen the Town’s ability to create a holistic water distribution system while promoting renewable energy and reducing GHGs.”

$2.6 million went to the Tulita Land Corporation to install biomass boilers to heat seven municipal buildings and to establish a forest-based value chain to produce wood chips to fuel the boilers;

Rosalee Andrew, Manager Trainee, Tulita Land Corporation welcomes Natural Resources Canada’s support of their community.

“The Bioheat project will help our community reduce its reliance on diesel, and create long-term employment opportunities for our members.”

The first four projects are funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program. This six-year, $220-million program aims to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity.

$500,000 went to the Deline Got’ine Government to create a community energy plan that will increase energy efficiency and reduce diesel use, generate local green jobs, introduce a 30 kWh solar system for the community’s Grey Goose Lodge hotel and respond to increasingly limited access to the winter road; and

Tim Tutcho, Deline Gotine Government Energy Champion notes that the additional support provided by the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise and the Pembina Institute through this program helped to build local clean energy capacity in the community which enabled them to install a 30 Kw solar PV system for the community’s Grey Goose Lodge hotel..

“This program provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to reduce our reliance on diesel power for our remote community. This is the first hotel in the North that is 100-percent owned and operated by the Self-Government and will now be powered by clean, renewable energy”

The fifth project is funded through Impact Canada’s Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative, a $20-million initiative aimed at generating new opportunities by reducing diesel reliance in remote Indigenous communities. Developed in collaboration with Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise and the Pembina Institute, the initiative will support communities to develop ambitious clean energy plans and to break ground on their first clean energy projects.

Lastly, $2.25 million went to Nihtat Energy Ltd for three projects aimed at replacing diesel-fueled boilers with biomass-heating systems in six public buildings and engaging with Aklavik and other Gwich’in communities in the NWT to test methods of integrating renewables into isolated grids while maintaining Indigenous participation and building community knowledge on energy planning processes.

Chief Robert Charlie-Tetlichi, Nihtat Energy Ltd. notes that these projects demonstrate how Indigenous communities and businesses, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation and federal and territorial governments can work collaboratively and creatively as partners and lead the way toward a more sustainable energy future.

Nihtat Energy Ltd.’s projects are funded through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program and the Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative.