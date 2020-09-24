Face shields will be distributed to all 49 schools in NT. Photo supplied by stocksnap.io.

A flurry of face shields will be donated to schools across the Northwest Territories.

The donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) is part of The Canadian Shield’s – a Canadian PPE production company – national donation campaign.

Over 750,000 face shields will be shipped out and distributed to registered teachers by education ministries across Canada.

Face shields resemble large plastic visors, fastened to the head and coming down over the face. The face shields will be distributed to registered teachers across the territory’s 49 schools, and the face shields can be reused more than 15 times.

Exactly how many face shields will be sent to schools in NWT is not known but each staff member will receive two each.

“As the health and safety of our educators and students remains our top priority, we are looking for innovative solutions that achieve a safer learning environment,” R.J. Simpson, NWT Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, said in a press release.

“I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to The Canadian Shield for their generosity in distributing face shields for use in the NWT’s 49 schools,” Simpson added. “It is great to see Canadian companies step up and support our education systems in this time of need.”

The Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) distributed face shields to each NWT school prior to the start of the school year – one per staff member, according to Jaimee Kępa, spokesperson for ECE.

ECE will be responsible for the distribution of the donated face shields and will send them directly to schools.