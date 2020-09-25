This image showing a wildfire 60 km south of Behchoko was uploaded by NWT Fire on June 10, 2015.

The City of Yellowknife is partnering with the territorial government to encourage residents to download an app that’ll help make their home fire safe.

The app is called ‘FireSmart® Begins at Home’ and guides users through several steps on how to protect their properties from wildfires.

These include tasks such as clearing deadfall, dead standing brush, pine needles, and removing tree branches.

The City will pick-up collected debris free of charge during a new Debris Pick-Up event.

To have waste picked up, residents must submit the Debris Pick-Up form and place collected debris on the curb before 7:00 a.m. during Fire Prevention Week, October 4 – 10, 2020, on the designated day their address.

Collected debris, such as deadfall, brush and branches, must be tied together or placed in a compostable bag, no longer than 2-metres or 6-feet in length, to be picked up.

Leaves and grass clippings are not part of this event and will not be picked-up.

Below are the dates pick-ups will be happening in different areas across the city.

Monday, October 5, 2020 | Grace Lake, Hall Crescent, Frame Lake South

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | Range Lake North, Northlands

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | Taylor Road, Matonabee, School Draw Avenue, Con Place

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | Niven, Old Town, Latham Island, N’dilo

The Debris Pick-Up form and full details are available at www.yellowknife.ca/FireSmarting.