The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will soon be open to the public after receiving approval to reopen from the chief public health officer.

It will take around two weeks to prepare the pool for reopening, to fill the pool, treat and reheat the water, place new signs and recertify staff as is required by public health orders.

Recreation facilities have been slowly reopening as NT remains in stage two of reopening – but are allowing some facilities to apply for exemptions.

Facilities that are allowed to reopen will have to follow a set maximum capacity rule, as well as demonstrate they are able to maintain physical distancing, have separate entrances and exits as well as additional measures.

Several recreation facilities have been allowed to expand their operations over recent weeks.

The Racquet Club in Yellowknife is now allowed to have more than one person on a court at once, as long as the two people on the court are within a 5-player bubble.

The Yellowknife Women’s Hockey received approval to play with reduced numbers on the ice and without use of locker rooms.

Hay River reopened their recreation centre on Sept. 14 and are still waiting for approval to reopen their ice rink facilities.

Yellowknife’s pool will be filled today, Friday, Sept. 25, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 9.