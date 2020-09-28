Yellowknife RCMP initiated a search and rescue Friday night to locate two lost hikers on Ranney Hill trail, in the area of Vee Lake Road, and found them, safe and sound.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. on Friday, September 25th, Yellowknife RCMP received a call for service regarding the two lost hikers.

The hikers, two women, were on their way back when they realized they had veered off the trail and could no longer locate the markers. After being disoriented and because the darkness was settling in, they could not find their way out.

The NT RCMP Police Dog Services deployed immediately in the area. The RCMP police dog Hoss located the hikers approximately 900 meters into the trail and brought them to safety, with no injuries.

“We are thankful we found the hikers safe and sound. RCMP would like to remind people to always tell a friend or family member where you are going when going for a hike. Also, make sure you dress in layers and bring extra clothes. Always carry food, water, a first aid kit and a communication device to call if you need help” states S/Sgt Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager for Yellowknife RCMP.