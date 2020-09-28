A large grizzly bear has been spotted on the Giant Mine site near Vee Lake road.

If you are walking or hiking in the area, ENR advises to use caution and to report any bear sightings to ENR’s 24-hour Wildlife Emergency Line at 1-867-873-7181.

ENR recommends that if you encounter a grizzly, stay calm and do not run.

“Make sure the bear knows you’re there. Speak in low tones and slowly wave your arms to appear bigger. Back away, keeping your eyes on the bear at all times.”

For more information on bear safety in the NWT, visit: www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/bear-safety.