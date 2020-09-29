RCMP responded to a distress call coming from a location, about one kilometre offshore, on Buffalo Lake from two boaters whose boat had capsized.

Hay River RCMP received an SOS distress notification from a SPOT device at approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, September 28th. Coordinates and a subsequent text communication indicated two boaters had capsized their vessel in rough waters on Buffalo Lake.

With the assistance of Great Slave Helicopters and the Hay River Marine Rescue Society, RCMP members responded and were able to locate both men and bring them to Hay River Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life threatening hypothermia.

The RCMP would like to remind all travellers to take precautions and plan for the unexpected.

“If you are leaving for a trip, make sure you leave a detailed plan to a friend or family member, with the time of departure, time of arrival and destination.”

The RCMP also recommends planning extra fuel, food, water, matches, clothing, in case you have to stop due to weather as well as making sure your boat is in working condition.

“Always bring a radio, satellite phone or other device and that it is working properly. And don’t forget to wear a Personal Flotation Device. Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills.”

They add that if you are boating and in need of help, dial 9-1-1 or contact your local RCMP detachment or 911.

“Make sure to provide as much information as possible, including your location and if anyone is injured, to better assist the Search and Rescue partners in preparing a rapid response.”