Commercial truckers will have to pay tolls when crossing the Deh Cho Bridge starting Nov. 1. Photo supplied by Pexels.

Tolls for commercial truckers are being reintroduced at the Deh Cho Bridge as the territory lifts some of its economic relief measures.

Waiving the fees cost the territory an estimated $1.2 million that would have been collected through the tolls, from March 20 to October 31, according to a GNWT spokesperson.

Last year $3.9 million was collected in toll fares at the bridge for the same period.

Fees were initially waived by the territorial government for all commercial trucks crossing the bridge that spans the Mackenzie River near Fort Providence.

This will continue until November 1, when fees will be reintroduced with a 1.6 per cent increase compared to last year, a standard bump that is based on the NWT consumer price index.

November 1 was chosen to give enough notice to commercial carriers and GNWT does not expect any delays in traffic because of the reintroduction of the tolls.

Airport fees including aircraft landing fees, lease fees, and license fees for all businesses operating at NWT airports will continue to be waived until December 31, 2020.