Inuvik RCMP are asking for help locating a man charged with armed robbery.

Police were able to detain one of the two suspects, at a local hotel and brought him into custody.

But police have yet to locate the second suspect, identified as 26-year-old Robert Vernon Cardinal, of Inuvik.

The second man is facing ten charges, including robbery with a firearm, is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on October 5th.

Police are requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cardinal is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.