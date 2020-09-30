Due to gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, the Hay River RCMP Detachment will not be hosting their annual Spook-A-Rama event this October 31st. This is the first time this event has been cancelled since it first debuted 35 years ago.

Lynne Buth, Hay River Detachment Service Assistant and one of the event coordinators noted that the community of Hay River have been supporting this event consistently over the last 35 years.

“We want to thank all the businesses, community groups and community members who have assisted us over the years to host this annual event.”

She added that every year until this year, hundreds of students have been gathering for this special Halloween event.