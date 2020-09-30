The Aurora Borealis has been especially active over the past couple of nights. Photo supplied by Aurora Village.

Much of the Northwest Territories will be able to see the Aurora Borealis dancing across the sky for the third night running with a geomagnetic storm in the area.

Astronomy North has a G1 to G2 — mild to moderate — storm watch in effect for Yellowknife, meaning the Aurora will be active during the night, with an 80 per cent of seeing the Aurora over night, according to Astronomy North.

A geomagnetic storm is commonly caused by a solar wind shock wave from space disturbing the Earth’s magnetic field.

While harmless and beautiful, a serious geomagnetic storm could cause power outages and interfere with satellites.

Astronomy North has the chances of seeing the Aurora declining to 70 per cent overnight on Thursday, and continuing to decline throughout the rest of the week.