The coast guards stationed in Hay River are getting some help protecting local waterways. Arthur C. Green/RCMP Photo

Coast guard services in Hay River are receiving new equipment from the federal government, to help protect their waterways.

The Department of Public Services and Procurement are spending $1.7 million on a contract to purchase Tidal Seal Boom from a Canadian manufacturer.

Tidal Seal Boom acts as a barrier to protect coastal areas from spills and helps to contain pollution during active shoreline cleanup operations.

The boom protects the shore by automatically adjusting to changing water levels, such as high and low tides, helping to ensure pollution doesn’t reach the shoreline while cleanup crews are at work.

The money covers the purchase of 10,000 feet of environmental response equipment known as Tidal Seal Boom. The contract includes options for an additional 8,200 feet.

The funding falls under the $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan, a federal plan to protect and restore marine habitats across the country.

The Northwest Territories has also received money to fund community boat programs in Yellowknife, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok to help fund the purchase of rescue boats.

A coastal restoration fund was also given to a project led by Dalhousie University to help restore marine ecosystems in Inuvialuit Lands.

Under this contract, new equipment will also be delivered to coast guard facilities in Parry Sound and Prescott, in Ontario, and Saanichton, British Columbia

“Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we are providing our dedicated Canadian Coast Guard members across Canada with the best equipment possible,” Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said in a press release.

“These investments will help strengthen the Coast Guard and ensure it remains a world-leader in ocean protection and marine environmental response.”

This contract is an example of how we are stimulating the Canadian economy while helping the Coast Guard better protect our oceans and coastlines by strengthening its capacity with modern and effective equipment to safely and effectively address emergency situations,” said Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.