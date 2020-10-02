Some comedians will be taking the stage in Iqaluit. Photo supplied by Pexels.

The Northern Arctic Comedy Festival is returning, with comedians from across Canada performing virtually and in-person.

The live shows are on October 9 and 10 will feature Northern comedians like Peter Autut, Jade Halcyon, Mason Mantla and Bibi Bilodeau, among others, performing at the Frobisher Inn, in Iqaluit.

Live performances in Yellowknife were cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

There will also be pre-recorded sets from Canadian comedians like Mary Walsh, James Mullinger and Big Daddy Tazz.

The festival is partnering with Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut Helpline and the online presentation will be streaming during Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 5 to 10, via the festival’s Facebook page.

The festival will be taking donations during the broadcast for the Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut Helpline.

“In these uncertain times of COVID impacts, it is important to continue enjoying positives, and a comedy show is a wonderful outlet for alternative views on the many great things life continues to offer,” Sheila Levy, Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut Helpline, said in a statement.

“Laughter is a great way to make it easier to talk about mental health and even though we can’t be together in one place, it’s great that we can still laugh and enjoy this year’s festival together in a virtual way,” Curtis Shaw, Northwestel President said in a press release.