Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at approximately 8:15 a.m., on October 2nd regarding alleged vandalism and mischief involving vehicles in the Con Rd area.

RCMP received a complaint of multiple vehicles with what appeared to be tires that had been slashed and damaged. They attended a residential area situated near the old Con Mine, and observed the damage to eight vehicles.

The investigation has not yielded any suspects at this time and the RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in reporting any suspicious activity that may have occurred in this area the evening of October 1st, and the early hours of October 2nd.

“We are hopeful that some Yellowknife residents may have noticed unusual activity in the Con Rd area, or have heard reports of activity that matches the damaged tires” states Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment. “If you caught anything on your home security or dash board cameras, please let us know.”

Anyone with information on this incident or suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.