Three boaters were rescued after their engine died and left them stranded near Dettah. File photo.

Three people were rescued by the coast guard after their boat engine died and they were left stranded by high winds and rough waters.

Yellowknife RCMP dispatched the coast guard after receiving a 911 call about a boat that was stranded near Dettah.

All three passengers were found safe and uninjured.

The RCMP issued several reminders to people before they head out on the water:

Leave a detailed plan to a friend or a family member, with time of departure, time of arrival and destination.

Plan extra fuel, food, water, matches, clothing, in case you have to stop due to weather.

Always bring a radio, satellite phone or other device and that it is working properly.

Don’t forget to wear a Personal Flotation Device.

Make sure your boat is in working condition. Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills.

If you are boating and in need of help, call 9-1-1. Make sure to provide as much information as possible, including your location and if anyone is injured.