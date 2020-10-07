Physically distanced seating, designated carvers and doggie bags are some of the suggestions made by the Chief Public Health Officer for having a safe Thanksgiving.

New guidelines released by Health and Social Services are outlining special considerations families should take before planning the annual Thanksgiving gathering.

Staying isolated if you are displaying symptoms is a must, said Dr. Kami Kandola in the guidelines, while ensuring gatherings include no more than 10 people and no more than five extra people in your home is important.

If your gathering is a larger one, 25 people are allowed in public indoor spaces like community halls, and up to 50 outdoors. Public spaces require physical distancing and hand-washing measures.

The advice also suggests limiting who you spend your time with two weeks before – despite the regulations coming out just six days before Thanksgiving.

This is especially important if your plans include elderly people or those at particularly high risk from catching COVID-19. At-risk guests should also be seated socially distanced from everyone else as much as possible.

The guidelines also suggest having one designated turkey carver and food handler, to wash hands frequently and to drop off a doggie bag for anyone who may be sick during the holiday.