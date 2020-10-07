One of the new information kiosks on Franklin Avenue and 50th Street. Photo by Bailey Moreton.

Six new information kiosks are being set-up around Yellowknife, with the aim of giving greater recognition to the city’s Indigenous history.

The four-sided kiosks feature stories taken from interviews with Yellowknives Dene Elders in both English and Wiiliideh, maps illustrated by Yellowknife artist Alison McCreesh and displays created by other local artists.

Replacing some of the old kiosks with new ones was part of the city’s Wayfinding Strategy to help tourists navigate the city. The installations also allowed the city’s heritage committee to address some overlooked parts of Yellowknife’s history, said Mayor Rebecca Alty.

“We recognize a lot of our mining heritage and settler heritage, but we haven’t done a good job as a city of recognizing the Indigenous heritage and history,” said Alty. “This project, that was one thing we wanted to do.”

The first installation was unveiled at Franklin Avenue and 50th Street on Monday, with five more being installed at the RV fill station (Kam Lake and Old Airport Road), the corner of Franklin Avenue and 54 Street, the Old Town parking lot (School Draw Avenue and Franklin Avenue), the corner of Weaver Drive and McDonald Drive, and at Hank Koenen Park.

“The City of Yellowknife is located in Chief Drygeese Territory, the traditional land and home of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN), and it’s important that we honour and formally recognize the significant YKDFN heritage sites in our community,” Yellowknife city councillor and Heritage Committee Chair, Julian Morse, said in a press release.

“For both visitors and residents, the kiosks will help increase people’s knowledge and appreciation of the history of this area.”