Plenty is still open in downtown Yellowknife over Thanksgiving. File photo.

As families plan their Thanksgiving weekends, here’s what’s open and closed in Yellowknife throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

Grocery Stores

The Walmart on Old Airport Road will be open during it’s normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the weekend, including on Thanksgiving.

The Independent on Old Airport Road is also open during its regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Co-op on Old Airport Road is open during its regular hours on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Independent on 48th Street will also be open during regular hours throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Weaver and Devore in Old Town is closed on Thanksgiving, but open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Shoppers’ Drug Mart is open on Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open during its regular hours on the weekend — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Clinics

The Yellowknife Primary Care Centre on 48th Street will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Frame Lake Community Health Clinic on Old Airport Road will be closed on Thanksgiving and throughout the weekend.

Liquor Store

The Liquor store will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open during its regular weekend hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and closed as usual on Sunday.

Banks

The First Nations Bank of Canada on 48th Street is not open on Thanksgiving and is closed throughout the weekend.

TD Bank on Franklin Avenue and 50th Street is closed on Thanksgiving, but open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Scotiabank on Franklin Avenue is closed on Thanksgiving and throughout the weekend as usual.