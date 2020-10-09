Unemployment in NT dropped more than two per cent to, but is still slightly above the national average, according to the latest Statistics Canada figures.

NT dropped from 11.6 per cent unemployment — the highest rate of unemployment in the territory since Statistics Canada has been gathering data — in August to 9.4 per cent in September.

That still puts unemployment slightly higher than when the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March, when the unemployment rate was 9.1 per cent.

It is also a higher rate of unemployment than this time last year. Back in September 2019, unemployment was 8.4 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 9 per cent, down from 10.2 per cent in August.