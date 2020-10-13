Yellowknife RCMP, with assistance from Search and Rescue partners, located and brought back an overdue boater to safety. The boater from Yellowknife was reported overdue to Yellowknife RCMP on Friday, October 9th, at 10:30 a.m. after he did not return as planned in the evening of October 8th. The boater was believed to be at a cabin, in the area of Cabins Island, near the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake.

Yellowknife RCMP launched a search and rescue operation and engaged the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. CASARA mobilized an aircraft and as they were flying over the cabin, spotted an immobilized man, flagging a red object. As the aircraft could not safely land, a helicopter with a Yellowknife RCMP member onboard dispatched immediately to the location.

The overdue boater was located at the cabin, suffering from a non-life threatening injury. The man was brought back to Yellowknife. The City of Yellowknife Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Stanton Hospital to receive treatment.

As a reminder, Yellowknife RCMP stresses the importance of carrying a communications device when travelling on water or on the land, and to always leave a plan to a friend or family member, including time of departure, destination and time of arrival.