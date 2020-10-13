Ronan Seeley is only the fifth hockey player from Yellowknife to be drafted into the NHL. Screenshot from Twitter.

Yellowknife born hockey player Ronan Seeley was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL draft.

Seeley, a left-handed defenceman, was drafted in the seventh round, 208th overall and is only the fifth Yellowknifer to be drafted to the NHL. The most recent was Steven Hodges, who was drafted by the Florida Panthers back in 2012.

Seeley played youth hockey in Alberta, for the Red Deer under-15 AAA Rebels and playing under-18 AAA in Lethbridge, before playing a year in Washington state for the Everett Silvertips, in the Western Hockey League.

Justin Jarmolicz, who coached the Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels, where Seeley played for two years, said Seeley’s skill was evident when he first met him five-years ago, but his character stood out.

“He came in and blew us all away with his skill,” he said. “You can tell he had something special with his work ethic, his drive and his focus that he brought day-in, day-out. He wasn’t a regular kid.”

Seeley was unknown to Jarmolicz before he first arrived at tryouts for Red Deer aged 13, but quickly impressed. The next-year, Seeley was the team captain.

“All those kids become like little brothers to me, I sure am happy for him, he’s realized one of his dreams and you can’t take that away,” he said. “It’s not about us, it’s about him and his work ethic.”

Hurricanes Director of Player Personnel, Darren Yorke, said they were excited by the addition of the YK native to the team.

“Extremely fast skater,” he said in a statement. “Holds tight gaps and is able to jump up into the play. He’s able to play the style we love here in Carolina.”