Northwestel has submitted their application to the CRTC, which if approved could bring unlimited internet to several communities in NT. File photo.

Northwestel has submitted their tariff applications to the federal government, with their unlimited internet plans set to be priced $10 higher than some of the current plans.

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has to approve the application and the prices outlined in Northwestel’s proposal.

If they do, this would allow Northwestel to price an unlimited internet plan with 250 Mbps — megabytes per second — download speed at $249.95, compared to $239.95 for a plan with equivalent speeds but a data limit of 750 GB per month.

Slower speed unlimited plans are also on offer. An unlimited plan with 125 Mbps would cost $199.95 a month, ten dollars more than the same plan with a 600 GB data limit.

The slower speed plan, with download speeds of 50 Mbps, costs $50 more for the unlimited plan compared to the one with 300 GB data limit.

The plans would be implemented in Whitehorse, Carcross, Fort Nelson in B.C. , Yellowknife, Hay River, Norman Wells and Fort Smith.

The proposed unlimited Internet plans are subject to CRTC approval and will not be available to order prior to November 2, 2020.

Through its own investments and funding from the CRTC, Northwestel plans to introduce unlimited Internet to every NWT and Yukon community within three years as part of its Every Community Project, according to a release.