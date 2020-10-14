One YK student will take the place of Mayor Rebecca Alty for a day in December. File photo.

The 2020 edition of Mayor for a Day is accepting applications for a YK student to

To enter, children in Grades 4 – 12 must declare why they want to be Mayor and state the two things they would do to improve Yellowknife.

Entries should be submitted to the city by Friday, November 27 and Mayor Alty will announce the winner on Tuesday, December 2. The winner will be mayor for the day on Friday, December 11.

Whoever is chosen will have a meeting in Alty’s office, followed by a tour of the firehall, lunch at Boston Pizza with Alty, a tour of the water treatment plant and an interview on 100.1 Moose FM.

Applications can be submitted via email at admin@yellowknife.ca.