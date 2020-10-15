Marcus Bourke, a Fort Smith man who was charged over a year ago with Luring and Possession of child pornography, is facing new charges.

The new charges were laid following an investigation by the NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP Digital Forensics Unit, the G Division Major Crime Unit and Fort Smith RCMP.

In May 2019, the ICE Unit began an investigation and a search warrant for electronic devices was executed at a residence in Fort Smith in September 2019. Several devices were seized and the suspect, now 24-year-old, was arrested on scene without incident and charged.

Further analysis of the seized electronic devices led to additional charges being laid. Bourke is facing a total of 15 charges:

12 counts of Luring a child

Two counts of Possession of child pornography

One count of Accessing child pornography

Bourke is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on November 24th.

The ICE Unit say their mandate is to investigate crimes including, but not limited to, child pornography, luring, non-consensual distribution of intimate images, sextortion and voyeurism. They encourage anybody interested in learning about important topics such as online child exploitation, cyberbullying and internet safety to visit Cybertip.ca and ProtectKidsOnline.ca.