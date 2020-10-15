The live-fire exercise took place in a gravel pit owned by the GNWT's Department of Infrastructure. File photo.

Canadian Forces are warning locals about a live-fire exercise taking place in a gravel pit west of Yellowknife.

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment will conduct live-fire rifle, pistol and shotgun marksmanship training approximately 55 kilometers west of Yellowknife, at a GNWT gravel pit off of Highway 3, heading towards Behchokǫ̀, from October 24 to 28.

The Canadian Forces is warning the public there will be an increased military traffic and army personnel carrying weapons.

Firing will happen in a westward direction. Sentries will be posted to prevent public access to the gravel pit.