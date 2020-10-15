The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit laid a homicide charge following the suspicious death of a man in Inuvik. On June 5th, an injured, non-responsive man was found by Inuvik RCMP in a residence on Union Street.

The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit started an investigation, in collaboration with Inuvik RCMP, the NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services.

On October 14th, following the investigation, the MCU arrested and charged 38-year-old Michael Drescher, of Inuvik, with Murder. No other suspects are wanted in this case. Drescher is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on November 4th.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.