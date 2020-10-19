YK residents can have items like bicycles, clothing and other things repaired at the salvaging event on October 25. File photo.

Waste reduction week is set to take place during the week of October 19 to 25, with Yellowknife running programs to help residents cut down on the amount of waste they produce.

Yellowknife has partnered with Ecology North to hold a salvaging event at the public-drop-off area of the Solid Waste Facility on Sunday October 25, between 11 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Residents can drop off salvage material, get more information from city staff about salvaging and have bicycles, clothes and other goods repaired by local vendors.

Other events include a waste reduction photo challenge, a lecture hosted by Ecology North about how people can transition towards a circular economy – a system that goods to be reused rather than thrown out and replaced – a tutorial on how to upcycle facemasks and a forum on waste reduction.

“Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate walking gently on the earth by learning how we can do better, and promoting what we already do,” said Dawn Tremblay, interim executive director of Ecology North.