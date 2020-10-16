It is up to individual store owners whether they make masks mandatory. Photo by Bailey Moreton.

Masks are now mandatory at liquor stores in Yellowknife, as two presumptive cases have been reported in the city.

Both the liquor store downtown on 49th Street and the location on Borden Drive have signs on the front doors, warning customers masks are mandatory inside the store.

In a Facebook comment, Caroline Wawzonek, the Minister for Finance – the department responsible for overseeing liquor stores in the territory – said that, “it is up to individual establishments at this time if they wish to make masks mandatory. Currently, it is a recommendation from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer that masks be worn in public places or and when not being able to keep socially distant.”

Two people in Yellowknife and one in Inuvik have received initial positive tests for the virus, and are counted as presumptive cases of COVID-19. They will become confirmed positive cases when a second analysis of the results is completed at a laboratory in, the territorial government said.

If the tests come back positive, the three new presumptive cases would bring the territory’s number of identified Covid-19 patients to eight and be the first confirmed positives since April.

Masks were already mandatory at Yellowknife’s Walmart and Independent stores, and masks now must be worn in NT’s airports, after rules were introduced last week.