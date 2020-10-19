The ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. has been extended until late next month.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced this morning the restrictions will remain in place until November 21st.

It marks the 8th straight month where non-essential travel between the two countries has been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair says the decision will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.